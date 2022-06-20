Bandits kidnap former NFA Secretary- General, Sani Toro, two others

Gunmen have kidnapped a former Secretary-General of the Nigerian Football Association (NFA) now Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Alh Sani Ahmed Toro and a former assistant coach Flying Eagles, Garba Illah alongside their friend Alh Isa Jah yesterday night in Kaduna State.

In a telephone conversation with the eldest son of Sani Toro, Abdulkadir Ahmed Sani Toro, who confirmed the incident, said his father alongside his two close friends Garba Illah and Alh Isa Jah were kidnapped by bandits on their way coming back from Abuja to Bauch to witness the wedding fatiha of ex-NFF president Aminu Maigari’s son in Abuja.

He said the unfortunate event happened in the night at about 7:45pm and the report reached them at about 8:45pm yesterday night, “that our father and his two friends were kidnapped on their way coming back from Abuja in a Prado Jeep.”

He said, “I had just spoken with him when they took off from Abuja at about 4:30pm and the next thing we heard was that they have been kidnapped by bandits along Unguwan Musa Unguwan Malam Musa along Fadan Karshe, Kaduna State.

“All efforts to reach out to them as at that time was not possible as all there handsets were switched off which also makes the fami- lies so scared about their condition,” Abdulkadir lamented.

He disclosed that the kidnappers have spoken with the bride’s father, Aminu Maigari and negotiation is still on with the bandits before they will release them. The son further explained that the matter has already been reported at the Bauchi State Police Command.

When our correspondent visited the home of the former NFA boss, friends and sympathisers were seen trooping out to console with the family. As at the time of filling this report the three of them are still in the custody of their abductees and no information about them.

