Bandits kidnap four in fresh attack on Katsina village

Armed bandits, in their numbers, in the wee hours of Saturday launched fresh attacks on a number of villages in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, kidnapping and robbing people in the process.

The kidnapping took place in Kadisau village where four people were abducted. Sources said that the bandits, riding motorcycles, attacked the village around 12:30am shooting sporadically. According to an eyewitness, the bandits kidnapped four persons and carted away valuables including food stuff and animals.

The bandits, according to sources who pleaded anonymity, then proceeded to a number of other nearby communities including, Maigangumma, Barkishi, Ƙandamba and Unguwar Zango all in the Dandume Local Government.

However, Sunday Telegraph was unable to ascertain the extent of the havoc caused by the marauders in the other villages they hit. Only a few months back, in one of the deadliest attacks carried out so far in the state, bandits killed about 50 people when they invaded Kadisau village. Efforts to get confirmation of the latest attack from the Police Public Relations Officer proved abortive, as his number could not be reached.

