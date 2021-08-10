Bandits kidnap Niger Information Commissioner

Armed bandits have abducted the Niger State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Sani Idris at his home. Confirming this on Monday, Chief Press Secretary to the Niger State Governor, Mary Noel-Berje said security agencies are on their trail.

Recall that the Niger State government had vowed not to pay ransom to bandits or kidnappers as part of its policy. According to the CPS to the governor, “the government confirms the kidnap of the Commissioner for Information Mohammed Sani Idris.

“He was said to have been kidnaped by bandits at about one o’clock in the early hours of today (Monday) from his home at Baban Tunga village in Tafa Local Government Area of the state.

“Security agencies are however already trailing the bandits with a view to apprehending them.”

