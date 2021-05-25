Bandits kidnap pregnant woman, 14 others in Niger

Bandits have abducted a pregnant woman and 14 others at Gwaraka, Angwan-Wazobia, Gauraka community in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State. The Sunday attack occurred after about 20 children were abducted on Thursday around the area.

The children were on their way home after closing from an Islamic school. The bandits, in the latest attack, which occurred at night, moved from one house to the other and dragged the victims out of their homes.

The attack, however, triggered reactions as angry youths blocked the major Kaduna-Abuja Highway in protest. It was also learnt that a pregnant woman was kidnapped from her home about 6pm but her children were left behind. A resident,

Jummai Mohammed, said three weeks ago, some people drove through the Kaduna-Abuja Road on motorcycles and donkeys, which caused fear among the people. She said: “We started hearing of bandits in Suleja area three months ago.

We noticed some a strange occurrence in our area three weeks ago, when some people rode on motorcycles and donkeys through the major highway.

“They were three on each motorcycle and donkey, numbering over 200. And the people have been scared since that day. On Thursday last week, children were kidnapped. Again yesterday (Sunday), the bandits entered the homes of people and abducted them.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said gunmen attacked the residents of Angwan-Wazobia in Gauraka area of Tafa Local Government Area where about six people were abducted Abiodun said in a statement that a team of policemen was mobilised to the scene and efforts to rescue the victims were being intensified.

He said: “However, about 6.35pm, same day, some youths blocked both sides of Abuja- Kaduna Expressway, protesting the recent cases of kidnapping in the community.

“The protest was hijacked by some miscreants who later extended the protest to Gauraka Police outpost, vandalised and set it ablaze.”

The PPRO added that reinforcement had been dispatched from Minna to Area Commander Suleja as well as joint task force from Minna- Suleja highway to restore normalcy on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

