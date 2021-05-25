Metro & Crime

Bandits kidnap pregnant woman, 14 others in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

Bandits have abducted a pregnant woman and 14 others at Gwaraka, Angwan-Wazobia, Gauraka community in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State. The Sunday attack occurred after about 20 children were abducted on Thursday around the area.

 

The children were on their way home after closing from an Islamic school. The bandits, in the latest attack, which occurred at night, moved from one house to the other and dragged the victims out of their homes.

 

The attack, however, triggered reactions as angry youths blocked the major Kaduna-Abuja Highway in protest. It was also learnt that a pregnant woman was kidnapped from her home about 6pm but her children were left behind. A resident,

 

Jummai Mohammed, said three weeks ago, some people drove through the Kaduna-Abuja Road on motorcycles and donkeys, which caused fear among the people. She said: “We started hearing of bandits in Suleja area three months ago.

We noticed some a strange occurrence in our area three weeks ago, when some people rode on motorcycles and donkeys through the major highway.

 

“They were three on each motorcycle and donkey, numbering over 200. And the people have been scared since that day. On Thursday last week, children were kidnapped. Again yesterday (Sunday), the bandits entered the homes of people and abducted them.”

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said gunmen attacked the residents of Angwan-Wazobia in Gauraka area of Tafa Local Government Area where about six people were abducted  Abiodun said in a statement that a team of policemen was mobilised to the scene and efforts to rescue the victims were being intensified.

 

He said: “However, about 6.35pm, same day, some youths blocked both sides of Abuja- Kaduna Expressway, protesting the recent cases of kidnapping in the community.

 

“The protest was hijacked by some miscreants who later extended the protest to Gauraka Police outpost, vandalised and set it ablaze.”

 

The PPRO added that reinforcement had been dispatched from Minna to Area Commander Suleja as well as joint task force from Minna- Suleja highway to restore normalcy on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Danjuma’s a promoter of peace in Nigeria, say Northern govs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has described Former Minister of Defence Gen. Theophilus Danjuma as an statesman who has done a lot to promote the unity, peace and development of Nigeria. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong in a press statement signed and issued to journalists […]
Metro & Crime

Falae cries out to Amotekun over attacks on farm by Fulani herdsmen

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae has raised the alarm over the incessant attacks on his farm by Fulani herdsmen. Falae, who appealed to the Ondo State Security Network, known as ‘Amotekun’ to come to his aid, stated that most sections of his farm at Ilado in Akure […]
Metro & Crime

Evans is my brother, schoolteacher who lost pregnancy to SARS torture tells Lagos panel 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

A schoolteacher, Mrs. Nzube-Obi Obiechina, who lost her two-month pregnancy in 2017 after being allegedly tortured and detained for 22 days by some operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Tuesday told the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality that suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, is her brother. The woman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica