Bandits kidnap Zamfara councillor, five others; demand N60m ransom

Six persons, including a former councillor have been kidnapped by bandits in Jangeme village of Wanke district of Gusau Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

 

 

Those kidnapped are, the former councillor for Wanke Ward, Hon Salmanu Ahmed, Aminu Sarki, Lawwali mai chemist, Yusha Jangeme, Malama Nafisa and Alhaji Anas.

A younger brother to one of the kidnapped persons, Mohammed Bashari Jangeme, said, the bandits stormed the village in the night where they entered into the houses of the affected persons and took them to the forest.

 

Bashari said, the bandits might have been informed of the financial position of the people they kidnapped, as according to him, ‘Those that have been kidnapped are traders’.

He said the bandits have demanded the sum of N60 million during a telephone conversation but after a series of negotiations, they have agreed to collect a certain amount from each of the six kidnapped persons putting their status into consideration.

 

Bashari said the bandits have given two days to the families of the kidnapped persons to settle the amount in order to get them released and return to their village. According to Bashari, some families have since started selling their properties in order to meet the deadline and rescue their relations.

 

Contacted for comment, the state Police Public Relations Officer SP Mohammed Shehu said, “The state police command has been acting fast in rescuing people kidnapped by bandits”. SP Mohammed said he was not aware of any negotiations with the bandits in relation to the payment of any ransom.

“We are not encouraging people to be paying ransom to bandits; we are doing our best to rescue anybody who is kidnapped.”

