News

Bandits, kidnappers now enjoy monopoly of violence –Alaafin of Oyo

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi yesterday expressed displeasure over the worsening insecurity in the country, lamentiing that bandits and kidnappers now have monopoly of violence than government.

 

Oba Adeyemi who disclosed this in Lagos during the 51st birthday celebration of Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams, said that monopoly of violence supposed to be concentrated in government but, regrettably, that was not the case.

 

He said: “The monopoly of violence must be concentrated in government but regrettably we are not having that now. Bandits and kidnappers now have the monopoly of violence than the government which is the reason why we are in this situation.”

 

 

Adeyemi who commended Gani Adams for his steadfastness and doggedness in the struggle for the liberation of Yoruba race, said he has truly proved the gods right  that his appointment was divine, “Gani Adams appointment is divine and based on merit. He didn’t contest for it neither did he struggle for it. He was divinely appointed and my prayer is that you will lead Yoruba race for a longer time.”

 

Chairman of the Governors Forum and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was represented at the occasion by his Senior Special Assistant on Tourism, Amb. Wale Ojo Lanre, also said that all Nigerians need to play active role in addressing security challenges confronting the country.

 

He insisted that with love and unity, all the issues fueling agitation in the country will be a thing of the past.

 

Also, The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, commended Gani Adams for his courage and doggedness in uniting the entire descendant of Oduduwa and prayed that as Aare Ona Kakanfo added more years so shall his strengthen and wisdom increases

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: FG provides testing facilities for civil servants

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The federal government has provided COVID-19 testing facilities for civil servants in Abuja. According to a circular to all ministries, departments and agencies from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and made available to the media, the facility was located at the ThisDay Dome in Abuja.   The circular […]
News

Mali: FG backs ECOWAS’ resolution on return to civil rule

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has expressed support for the resolution of the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), insisting on revert to civil rule even for the proposed transitional government. Vice-PresidentYemiOsinbajo stated this on Tuesday during an interview with journalists shortly after the Extraordinary Summit of […]
News

FG condemns southern Borno, Adamawa attacks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned killings and destruction of properties in Southern Borno and Adamawa States.   In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister, who received with shock the news of the terrorist attacks in Pemi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica