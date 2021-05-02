Bandits, kidnappers now enjoy monopoly of violence –Alaafin of Oyo

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi yesterday expressed displeasure over the worsening insecurity in the country, lamentiing that bandits and kidnappers now have monopoly of violence than government.

Oba Adeyemi who disclosed this in Lagos during the 51st birthday celebration of Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams, said that monopoly of violence supposed to be concentrated in government but, regrettably, that was not the case.

He said: “The monopoly of violence must be concentrated in government but regrettably we are not having that now. Bandits and kidnappers now have the monopoly of violence than the government which is the reason why we are in this situation.”

Adeyemi who commended Gani Adams for his steadfastness and doggedness in the struggle for the liberation of Yoruba race, said he has truly proved the gods right that his appointment was divine,

“Gani Adams appointment is divine and based on merit. He didn’t contest for it neither did he struggle for it. He was divinely appointed and my prayer is that you will lead Yoruba race for a longer time.” Chairman of the Governors Forum and Ekiti State governor,

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was represented at the occasion by his Senior Special Assistant on Tourism, Amb. Wale Ojo Lanre, also said that all Nigerians need to play active role in addressing security challenges confronting the country.

He insisted that with love and unity, all the issues fueling agitation in the country will be a thing of the past.

Also, The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, commended Gani Adams for his courage and doggedness in uniting the entire descendant of Oduduwa and prayed that as Aare Ona Kakanfo added more years so shall his strengthen and wisdom increases.

