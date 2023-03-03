Metro & Crime News

Bandits Kill 1, Abduct 23 Others In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Bandits have killed one person and abducted 23 other residents in the Dogon-Daji community along the Abuja-Kaduna near Kagarko town in Kaduna State.

A resident, Shuaibu Danmalam, said the bandits in their large numbers on Wednesday around 12pm moved from house to house amid sporadic shooting and abducted men and women, and that one person who attempted to escape was shot dead.

The Madaki of Janjala, Malam Samaila Babangida, confirmed the latest abduction to our reporter through telephone on Thursday.

He said, “The bandits first attacked Kubau village near Jere town and abducted some people before they proceeded to Dogon-Daji and abducted some villagers after killing one person.”

He noted that eight villagers that comprised three children, two women and three men that were abducted on February 7, 2023, at Gidan-Makeri, a neighbouring village, had regained their freedom after some money and two motorcycles were presented to the bandits on Sunday.

There was no response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command on the developments at the time of filing this report.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Italian Mafia fugitive on run for 20 years caught after being spotted on Google Maps

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police have caught an Italian mafia henchman after spotting the fugitive on Google Maps. According to the Telegraph, Gioacchino Gammino was convicted of murder and then escaped from prison 20 years ago before ending up in Spain. He thought he’d escaped the clutches of detectives after nearly two decades on the run – but eagle-eyed […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki’s ADC slumps at gov’s inauguration

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Guard of honour member also collapses Gov seeks unity, cooperation Second term inauguration ceremony of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was almost marred yesterday as his Aide-de-Camp (ADC) collapsed on the podium. Clad in his police ceremonial regalia, the Superintendent of Police, who stood directly behind the newly sworn in governor, started wobbling before […]
News

Rate Of Food Spoilage In Sub-Saharan African Countries Alarming

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  According to an expert, it is estimated that food spoilage in sub-Saharan African countries accounts for one-third of the crops grown by farmers. In Nigeria, food spoilage accounts for almost half the input of small-scale farmers, mostly attributed to cold storage systems being inaccessible. This fuels food insecurity, a major contributor to climate change. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica