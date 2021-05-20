Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 11, raze church in Kaduna

Bandits killed at least 11 people in two separate attacks in Kaduna State from Tuesday till yesterday. The bandits also burnt a building belonging to the Assemblies of God Church in Ungwan Gaida. The attacks occurred in Chikun and Igabi local government areas of the state. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks.

He said: “Security agencies have reported that bandits attacked the Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso in Chikun Local Government Area. “As of the time of this update, eight residents have been confirmed killed in the attack in Ungwan Gaida. “A building belonging to the Assemblies of God Church was razed by the bandits, along with several houses.

“Nigerian Navy troops stationed in the Kujama general area neutralised three bandits and arrested two accomplices after repelling an attack on Wakwodna community, near Kasso village, Chikun local Government Area.” Aruwan said the troops stationed at the Kujama Checkpoint responded to reports of an attack on Wakwodna village and swiftly deployed for intervention.

He added: “The bandits fled into surrounding bushes on sighting the troops and abandoned some rustled cattle, which were rounded up and returned to their rightful owners. “The troops engaged the bandits just before Kaso village and in the gunfight, three bandits were neutralised. Two locals who were injured in the exchange, were evacuated for medical attention.” The commissioner said the troops arrested a suspected bandits’ informant, Kapido Halilu, and a logistics’ supplier, Umar Maipashi. He added: “Food and medical supplies meant for the bandits were confiscated. The suspects were taken into custody for further investigation.” The commissioner said In a separate incident, security agencies reported that bandits attacked a herders’ settlement in Marraban Jos, Rigachikun, Igabi Local Government Area.

Our Reporters

