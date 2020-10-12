Bandits kill 12, injure seven in Kaduna communities

Military neutralises three bandits, rescues 26 victims

At least 12 people were killed while seven others were injured when gunmen invaded communities in Kaduna State. Several villagers were still unaccounted for. The attack took place at Kidandan and Kadai villages in Giwa Local Government Area.

The attackers besieged the community in their numbers, shooting at residents and pursuing many others into the bush. Sources in the area said it might be a revenge attack on the communities for collaborating with the security operatives against the bandits.

The bandits also sacked many houses and made away with motorcycles belonging to the villagers. Many of the injured were taken to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika near Zaria and others to private hospitals in the area.

The killings took place on Friday and Saturday night. The state government has confirmed the attack and condoled with the communities over their loss. More security operatives have been deployed to the area.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai has demanded hourly security briefings to be abreast of the situation in the area. Sources in the villages said many people had abandoned their houses and relocated to areas considered safe.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement yesterday, that government commended security operatives for sustaining offensive against bandits Aruwan said the government also condoled with residents of Kadai and Kidandan communities following “attacks against innocent citizens by armed bandits”.

According to the commissioner, the government “prayed for the repose of the souls of victims who lost their lives, and also wished those that were injured speedy recovery.” He said: “On Friday security operatives and local vigilantes successfully repelled attempts by armed bandits to attack the Kidandan general area from a neighboring state.

“The operatives and local vigilantes in the Friday gun duel neutralised an unspecified number of the armed bandits, while many escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds. “On Saturday, the armed bandits – who had lost a number of their ranks to the superior fire power of the security operatives – regrouped in the said neighbouring state and advanced towards the Kidandan general area. “Ground troops and police were mobilised while the Nigerian Air Force deployed a fighter jet to the general area for an immediate offensive against the horde of bandits.

“The simultaneous offensives were successful as many of the bandits were neutralised and many more incurred life-threatening injuries. “It was while escaping from the superior fire power that some of the fleeing armed bandits carried out a reprisal on Kadai village, leading to loss of lives, and razing of houses, motorcycles and vehicles in the village, besides the victims affected in Kidandan.”

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity in joint operations with 17 Brigade and Sector 9 Operation Hadarin Daji killed four bandits in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The troops also destroyed eight notorious bandits’ camps and rescued 26 kidnapped victims. The Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Gusau, Zamfara State. He said the success was recorded during a clearance operation at Garin Inu, Shekewa Forest, Jajaye, Kerewa, Solar, Mallamawa and Gobirawa in Katsina State.

Onyeuko added that the joint operations, which also included 223 Battalion, arrested a suspect, Mubarak Shehu, at Jengebe checkpoint in Wanki District of Gusau Local Government Area in possession of 20 packets of Pentazocine injection concealed in his motorcycle while on transit to deliver the items at Kungurmi village in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State

