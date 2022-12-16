Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 120-year-old woman, 5 others, burn houses in Sokoto

Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

A t least six persons, including a 120-yearold woman, were on Tuesday night killed by gunmen in Raka community of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The District Head, Malam Sa’idu Wakili, confirmed the attack and called on the state and Federal Governments to intensify efforts toward addressing security challenges affecting the area.

Wakili further said that although no abduction was made by the bandits, six people were killed including the 120-year-old woman. According to him, the bandits burnt down two third of the houses, food items and carted away undisclosed number of animals.

 

The village head and some of the affected victims also appealed to the state, Federal Government and well to do individuals to come to their aid as they are now rendered homeless without basic necessity of life.

The community leader who was visibly disturbed and cannot hide his emotion with the increasing insecurity also urged residents of the area to seek Allah’s quick intervention to restore peace and tranquility in the area, state and Nigeria at large

. He stated this while receiving a delegation from the local government, led by the Acting Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Lawal Junju who were on a commiseration visit following the bandits attack in the area .

On their part, Lawal Junju and  Special Adviser on Roads Maintenance, Engr. Mai Damma Tangaza who were in the area to sympathise with victims and also asses the level of damage by the insurgents, described the attacks as unfortunate and called on the community to consider the incident as the will of Allah and pledged to forward their findings to the government for necessary assistance to the victims.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

