Bandits kill 13 in fresh Kaduna attacks

Suspected bandits have again stormed three local government areas of Kaduna State killing at least 13 persons including infants. The bandits also set fire to about 56 houses, burnt 16 motorcycles belonging to the villagers and left many residents injured. The attacks took place in Kauru, Zangon-Kataf and Chikun local government areas of the state. The first attack took place when some farmers were on their way to the Zangon – Kataf Local Government Area, where one person was killed and another escaped with injury.

The second attack, it was gathered, took place in Kizachi village of Kauru Local Government Area where 10 persons were killed, leaving four others injured. Reports said at least 56 houses and 16 motorcycles were razed, with several barns of food also raided and burnt to the ground. In Chikun Local Government Area, the bandits attacked Masaka village killing one person and injuring two others. Also in the same local government area in Kurmin, Kaduna, one person was killed and others injured.

The Kaduna State Government confirmed the attacks through the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Mr. Samuel Aruwan. Aruwan said: “Thirteen people have been killed and seven others injured in a series of attacks across communities in Zangon – Kataf, Kauru and Chikun local government areas. This was reported to the Kaduna State Government by the Military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).” According to the report: “Armed bandits attacked one Irmiya Godwin and his brother as they returned from their farm in Gora Gan village of Zangon -Kataf Local Government Area.

Irmiya Godwin was killed, while his brother escaped. “In another incident, armed bandits attacked Kizachi village of Kauru LGA, and killed 10 persons, leaving four others injured. Fifty-six houses and 16 motorcycles were razed, with several barns also raided and burnt.

“The injured are receiving treatment in the hospital. Masaka village in Chikun Local Government Area was attacked. One Duza Bamaiyi was killed, and two other persons were injured. Troops mobilised to the location to eventually repel the attack. “Similarly, armed bandits killed one Zakka Pada in Kurmin Kaduna of Chikun Local Government Area, and left one Pada Dalle injured. “Governor Nasir El- Rufai noted the report with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending condolences to their families. He wished the injured citizens quick recovery.”

