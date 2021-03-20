News Top Stories

Bandits kill 13 in fresh Kaduna attacks

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

…raze over 50 houses, injure 7

Suspected bandits have again stormed three local government areas of Kaduna State killing at least 13 persons including infants. The bandits also set fire to about 56 houses, burnt 16 motorcycles belonging to the villagers and left many residents injured. The attacks took place in Kauru, Zangon-Kataf and Chikun local government areas of the state. The first attack took place when some farmers were on their way to the Zangon – Kataf Local Government Area, where one person was killed and another escaped with injury.

The second attack, it was gathered, took place in Kizachi village of Kauru Local Government Area where 10 persons were killed, leaving four others injured. Reports said at least 56 houses and 16 motorcycles were razed, with several barns of food also raided and burnt to the ground. In Chikun Local Government Area, the bandits attacked Masaka village killing one person and injuring two others. Also in the same local government area in Kurmin, Kaduna, one person was killed and others injured.

The Kaduna State Government confirmed the attacks through the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Mr. Samuel Aruwan. Aruwan said: “Thirteen people have been killed and seven others injured in a series of attacks across communities in Zangon – Kataf, Kauru and Chikun local government areas. This was reported to the Kaduna State Government by the Military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).” According to the report: “Armed bandits attacked one Irmiya Godwin and his brother as they returned from their farm in Gora Gan village of Zangon -Kataf Local Government Area.

Irmiya Godwin was killed, while his brother escaped. “In another incident, armed bandits attacked Kizachi village of Kauru LGA, and killed 10 persons, leaving four others injured. Fifty-six houses and 16 motorcycles were razed, with several barns also raided and burnt.

“The injured are receiving treatment in the hospital. Masaka village in Chikun Local Government Area was attacked. One Duza Bamaiyi was killed, and two other persons were injured. Troops mobilised to the location to eventually repel the attack. “Similarly, armed bandits killed one Zakka Pada in Kurmin Kaduna of Chikun Local Government Area, and left one Pada Dalle injured. “Governor Nasir El- Rufai noted the report with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending condolences to their families. He wished the injured citizens quick recovery.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Prince Harry wins damages in legal dispute with UK tabloid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Britain’s Prince Harry has won an apology and substantial damages from the publishers of the Mail on Sunday after he sued the tabloid for libel over claims he had turned his back on the military when he ended his royal role. Harry launched the legal action after an article in the paper in October […]
News

Presidential Amnesty students give FG 7-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Presidential Amnesty students, under the aegis of the National Association of Presidential Amnesty Students (NAPAS) yesterday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and Presidential Amnesty Programme over non-payment of their outstanding allowances.   This was contained in a communique issued in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, at the end of their joint meeting with […]
News

Gunmen kill traditional ruler in Nasarawa community

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Lafia

The traditional ruler of Odu in Udege in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr. Amos Ew Obere has been shot dead in his residence by unknown gunmen.   Ebere, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was reportedly shot at about 10pm on Friday when some AK 47 wielding gunmen stormed the community. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica