Bandits kill 13, including vigilante group members in Taraba

At least 13 persons have been reported killed after a bandit attack in Karekuka village of Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Many others were also left injured.

A source who confirmed the incident to Channels Television via telephone said no fewer than six local vigilante members lost their lives in the Friday attack.

The source disclosed that the vigilantes also killed six of the bandits.

Meanwhile, the bandits also attacked Garin Gidado community on Saturday morning but met it empty, the source added.

The community had been previously attacked by bandits.

Police spokesperson in Taraba confirmed the attack on Karekuka village and said efforts are in top gear to restore normalcy.

He added that officers have been drafted to the scene to convey the corpses to a nearby morgue as investigations commence.

 

