Bandits kill 13 soldiers, 5 policemen, others in Kebbi, 8 injured

Gunmen have killed 13 soldiers, five policemen and an unspecified number of a vigilance group in Kebbi State, a security source and residents said yesterday. The battle erupted late Tuesday in Kanya, a village in Danko-Wasagu district, just a day after dozens of members of a self-defence militia were killed in the same area. New Telegraph had yesterday reported that about 60 vigilance members and five others were killed in nearby Sakaba on Monday in an ambush by heavily armed crimi-nal gangs. Hundreds of gunmen had invaded Kanya, engaging a combined military and police detachment in a three-hour gunfight, the source and residents said.

“The death toll stands at 19. They include 13 soldiers, five policemen and one vigilante,” a security personnel, who did not want to be identified, told AFP. He said eight other security personnel, including four soldiers, were hospitalised with wounds. “It was an intense fight that lasted more than three hours. The terrorists had the upper hand because of their sheer number.”

Military and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident. Local resident Musa Arzika, who gave the same toll, said the attackers came on “around 200 motorcycles riding three on each” and laid siege on the village. “The bodies of 13 soldiers, five policemen and one vigilante killed in the fight were taken to Zuru this morning,” he said. “We believe they were the same bandits who killed the vigilances that attacked our village,” he said. Northwest and North central Nigeria have been terrorised for years by criminal gangs who raid villages, killing and abducting residents for ransom after looting and burning homes.

 

