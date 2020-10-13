Bandits kill 14 in Katsina, Niger

Bandits have killed 14 people in communities in Katsina and Niger states. Eight people were shot dead in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State while six vigilantes were murdered in a renewed attack on Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. In the Katsina State attack, three people were also wounded.

The incident occurred about 6pm on Sunday. Six people were killed at Shau village while two others were murdered at Ruwan Godiya community. During the attack, the bandits also set fire to the home of the village head of Shau, as well as a vehicle belonging to him.

It was learnt that the hoodlums, armed with automatic weapons, invaded the two communities on motorcycles. They were also said to have carted away valuables and harassed several residents. They operated for many hours without any challenge.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the attack yesterday. He said: “Yes, bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, went to a village in Ruwan Godiya in Faskari Local Government Area, and committed heinous crimes. “They killed eight persons and wounded three others.

They also set a house and a car ablaze which belonged to the village head.” Isah added that the bandits had left by the time security personnel stormed the area, but the wounded were taken to hospital for treatment.

The PPRO said policemen were on the trail of the bandits and that the police were keeping vigil in the surrounding area. Isah advised members of the communities to always report movements of suspected people in their areas to the nearest police station.

The bandits also killed six vigilantes in a renewed attack on Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. New Telegraph was told that the bandits attacked the town about 7am and blocked the main Pandogari Road. However, unconfirmed report claimed that some drivers and passengers were injured and killed during the attack.

The aggrieved youth of the town told journalists that various calls to the police went unanswered, leaving the vigilantes to face the bandits which led to the death of their colleagues. The angry vigilantes took bodies of their colleagues and protested to the Police Divisional Office in Kagara town. The vigilantes, not satisfied with the response of the police, reportedly vandalised the station, destroyed the armoury and carted away ammunition.

Like this: Like Loading...