Bandits kill 17, 1 Policeman in Katsina

Katsina State Police Command has confirmed that daredevil bandits in their numbers have killed 17 people and one police officer in Duskuru Village of Dandume L.G.A of Katsina State. The command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isa, who confirmed the attack and the killing of the people said about 300 bandits armed with AK47 rifles, attacked the village in the early hours of Thursday.

Isa said 14 persons were killed during the attack in the Duskuru village while four vigilante members and one police man were killed as they engaged the bandits in a shootout. He further disclosed that the attack was a reprisal attack by the bandits to avenge the killing of their members in an earlier attack in the village.

