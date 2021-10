Armed bandits have attacked Maza-Ku- ka community in Mashegu Local Gov- ernment Area of Niger State, killing 17 persons and abduct- ed 13 others, taking them to an unknown destination. The bandits, who in their numbers stormed the com- munity in the early hours of yesterday, went straight to a mosque while the victims were performing their morn- ing prayers (Subhi) and at- tacked them, killing many and leaving several others injured. According to a source, the attackers who came on motor- cycles shot sporadically at the victims at close range inside the mosque. The source who does not want his name in print told our Correspondent that; “we are still in shock. We are sur- prised and confused over this attack.” The source added that they cannot ascertain the actual casualty figure as at then, because many people had scampered into the bush for safety. “For now, there are 17 corpses”, he said. Confirming the attack, Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibra- him Matane said 16 persons were killed in the mosque and one person at Kaboji vil age. Matane further said that the state government has dispatched a team of military personnel to the area. Also, former member, Ni- ger State House of Assembly representing Mashegu con- stituency, Abdulkarim MazaKuka confirmed the incident and called for concerted ef- forts by all and sundry to de- feat banditry. Chairman, Mashegu Lo- cal Government Council, Alh Alhassan Isa Maza-Kuka who described the attack as devastating however said one of the injured persons that is in critical condition has been referred to the Minna General Hospital for Medical atten- tion. Investigations revealed that Maza-Kuka and Kulhu villages in Mashegu Local Government Area bordering Kanji Lake Forest is where bandits are believed to have taken as their safe haven. The Commissioner of Police while disclosing that the security agencies also shot one of the bandits dead said the attack is understood to be reprisal as a result of long standing communal feud. He explained that already additional armed security personnel had since being deployed to the area to ensure the arrest of miscreants undermining the peaceful coexistence among residents.

