Bandits kill 17, burn houses, destroy food stores in Southern Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Bandits on Monday reportedly killed 17 people after attacks on communities in Chawai chiefdom, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The attacks took place in Kigom, Kikoba, Kishisho and Ungwan Magaji communities in Southern Kaduna. The gunmen also burnt down houses, food stores, motorcycles and a generator.

A resident of one of the communities said the hoodlums stormed the community in large numbers shooting indiscriminately, forcing residents ton run into the bush. The source said at least 17 persons were killed in the five villages, but the Kaduna State Government, which confirmed the attacks, said six persons were killed. Governor Nasir El- Rufai through his Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, condemned the attacks, saying investigation into what actually happened had commenced. “Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned in the strongest terms attacks on Monday which spanned Ungwan Magaji, Kigam, Kisicho and Kikoba villages in Kauru Local Government Area,” Aruwan said.

He said, the report from Operation Safe Haven disclosed that “the armed assailants attacked the villages on Monday morning and swiftly left six residents dead”. The commissioner said: “Responding to a distress call, troops arrived at the location and engaged the attackers, forcing them to retreat. “In addition to the casualties, it was reported that eight houses, six huts, one motorcycle and a generator were razed during the attack. Some maize crops were also destroyed. “Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his sadness over the attack and condemned it as an action of depraved entities stripped of every shred of humanity.

“He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims, and sent his condolences to their families. The Governor tasked security agencies working in the area to sustain thorough investigations into the incident. “The military and other security agencies are working with the governments of Kaduna and Plateau states, towards containing the renewed cycle of violence in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State and Bassa LGA of Plateau State respectively.”

