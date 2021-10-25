Bandits kill 17, injure many, abduct 13 others in Niger community

…as security operatives kill one bandit

Armed bandits have attacked Maza-Kuka community in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, killing 17 persons and abducting 13 others to an unknown destination.

The bandits in their numbers stormed the community in the early hours of Monday, went straight to a mosque while the victims were performing their morning prayers (Subhi) and attacked them leaving several others injured.

However, while confirming the attacks, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas said an unspecified number of persons were killed and only seven persons were abducted.

Kuryas explained that the gunmen later destroyed property worth millions of naira belonging to one Alhaji Abubakar Maigandus in the village.

According to a source, the attackers, who came on motorcycles, shot sporadically on the victims at close range inside a mosque leading to the death of scores leaving many others injured.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, told our Correspondent that: “We are still in shock. We are surprised and confused by this attack.”

The source added that they cannot ascertain the actual casualties as of now because many people had scampered into the bush for safety.

“For now, there are 17 corpses,” he said.

Confirming the attacks, Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said 16 persons were killed in the mosque and one person at Kaboji village.

Matane further said that the state government has dispatched a team of military personnel to the area.

