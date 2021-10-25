Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 17, injure many, abduct 13 others in Niger community

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

…as security operatives kill one bandit

Armed bandits have attacked Maza-Kuka community in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, killing 17 persons and abducting 13 others to an unknown destination.

The bandits in their numbers stormed the community in the early hours of Monday, went straight to a mosque while the victims were performing their morning prayers (Subhi) and attacked them leaving several others injured.

However, while confirming the attacks, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas said an unspecified number of persons were killed and only seven persons were abducted.

Kuryas explained that the gunmen later destroyed property worth millions of naira belonging to one Alhaji Abubakar Maigandus in the village.

According to a source, the attackers, who came on motorcycles, shot sporadically on the victims at close range inside a mosque leading to the death of scores leaving many others injured.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, told our Correspondent that: “We are still in shock. We are surprised and confused by this attack.”

The source added that they cannot ascertain the actual casualties as of now because many people had scampered into the bush for safety.

“For now, there are 17 corpses,” he said.

Confirming the attacks, Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said 16 persons were killed in the mosque and one person at Kaboji village.

Matane further said that the state government has dispatched a team of military personnel to the area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen attack checkpoint, kill 2 policemen in Enugu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen have attacked a police checkpoint in Enugu State, killing two policemen. It was learnt that the incident occurred at a police checkpoint in Nachi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State. The two policemen were said to have died on the spot. Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed […]
Metro & Crime

3 killed, several injured as rival cult groups clash

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Three alleged cultists have been killed during the celebration of the one year remembrance of one of their colleagues who was killed in a clash with rival group at Oko -Oba area of Lagos State.   It was learnt that the cultists, who are members of Eiye, were celebrating the demise of their friend at […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest, detain man over late brother’s debt

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A woman, Mrs. Lewechi Ogbonna, has narrated how four policemen, armed with AK47 rifles, from Abia State Police Command, stormed Lagos State to arrest her husband, Victor Ogbonna. According to her, the police thereafter attempted to intimidate her husband to pay his late brother’s debt. Lewechi said that on February 10, 2021, her husband was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica