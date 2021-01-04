Bandits kill 18 in Kaduna community

Bandits riding on over 50 motorcycles on Saturday night attacked Kaya village I Kaduna State and killed at least 18 people. The attackers also burnt 11 shops and five vehicles. The invasion led to pandemonium in the village as residents fled in different directions.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killing. He said: “The killings and counter-killings occurred at Kaya community, which shares a boundary with Hayin Kaura village of Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State. “The military and other security agencies have informed the Kaduna State government that several lives were lost in a series of killings and counter-killings in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna Central Senatorial District. “The violence began on the 1st of January, 2021 when bandits attacked Kaya town and kidnapped some locals, including two married women.

“The bandits were fiercely pursued by a combined team of volunteers from Kaya and from Hayin Kaura village of Katsina State, in keeping with their practice of supporting security efforts in their respective communities.

“The bandits, in the course of the confrontation, kidnapped and killed Shamsu Umar, a leader of the Kaya volunteers. His corpse was found on the 2nd of January 2021 after a search operation in the forest. “On the same day, as the recovery of the corpse, unidentified persons came across some herders, and in apparent retaliation for the killing of Shamsu Umar, killed four of them.

“About 6.30pm yesterday, 2nd January 2021, over 50 motorcycles, each carrying three men wielding AK-47 rifles, stormed Kaya town in Giwa Local Government and began shooting sporadically. “Troops of the Nigerian Army and police operatives were quickly deployed to the location, along with an air platform of the Nigerian Air Force. Sadly, 11 persons were killed. “Three unidentified corpses were also recovered, said to be drivers in transit from Funtua, Katsina State.”

Aruwan also said several people sustained injuries and were receiving medical attention at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Shika, Zaria. He added: “After the attack, security agencies confirmed that several shops, five vehicles and some motorcycles were burnt by the attackers.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, who was involved in coordinating responses to the attack on Saturday night, condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls. “As he has repeatedly done, the governor appealed earnestly for recourse to the law as the main solution to the violence, killings and counter-killings by aggrieved groups and individuals. “The governor expressed deep concern, and tasked security agencies to carry out extensive investigations into the circumstances leading to the killings.”

