Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 18 in Kaduna community

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Bandits riding on over 50 motorcycles on Saturday night attacked Kaya village I Kaduna State and killed at least 18 people. The attackers also burnt 11 shops and five vehicles. The invasion led to pandemonium in the village as residents fled in different directions.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killing. He said: “The killings and counter-killings occurred at Kaya community, which shares a boundary with Hayin Kaura village of Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State. “The military and other security agencies have informed the Kaduna State government that several lives were lost in a series of killings and counter-killings in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna Central Senatorial District. “The violence began on the 1st of January, 2021 when bandits attacked Kaya town and kidnapped some locals, including two married women.

“The bandits were fiercely pursued by a combined team of volunteers from Kaya and from Hayin Kaura village of Katsina State, in keeping with their practice of supporting security efforts in their respective communities.

“The bandits, in the course of the confrontation, kidnapped and killed Shamsu Umar, a leader of the Kaya volunteers. His corpse was found on the 2nd of January 2021 after a search operation in the forest. “On the same day, as the recovery of the corpse, unidentified persons came across some herders, and in apparent retaliation for the killing of Shamsu Umar, killed four of them.

“About 6.30pm yesterday, 2nd January 2021, over 50 motorcycles, each carrying three men wielding AK-47 rifles, stormed Kaya town in Giwa Local Government and began shooting sporadically. “Troops of the Nigerian Army and police operatives were quickly deployed to the location, along with an air platform of the Nigerian Air Force. Sadly, 11 persons were killed. “Three unidentified corpses were also recovered, said to be drivers in transit from Funtua, Katsina State.”

Aruwan also said several people sustained injuries and were receiving medical attention at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Shika, Zaria. He added: “After the attack, security agencies confirmed that several shops, five vehicles and some motorcycles were burnt by the attackers.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, who was involved in coordinating responses to the attack on Saturday night, condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls. “As he has repeatedly done, the governor appealed earnestly for recourse to the law as the main solution to the violence, killings and counter-killings by aggrieved groups and individuals. “The governor expressed deep concern, and tasked security agencies to carry out extensive investigations into the circumstances leading to the killings.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oyo: Two arrested for lady’s kidnap, fiancé’s murder

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Police yesterday announced the arrest of two suspects for the abduction of a farmer and the killing of her fiancé at Lanlate in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State. The suspects are Abubakar Mohammed (30) and Ayankunle Ayaleye (37). The suspects and two others still at large allegedly abducted the farmer/businesswoman, Modupeoluwa Oyetoso, […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Obiano announces 24-hour curfew, as protesters attack police stations, free suspects in Anambra

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

#EndSARS protesters across Anambra State, on Thursday, went berserk, when they attacked police formations across the state, where they freed suspects, burnt and looted the police stations.   In Nnewi, the industrial hub of the state, protesters, who converged to observe what they called candle light procession in the night of Wednesday, October 21, went […]
Metro & Crime

Omosehin buries dad in grand style, launches foundation for less privileged

Posted on Author Reporter

  Late Chief Nathaniel Ilesanmi Omosehin, the father of the billionaire gold magnate, Mr Bamidele Omosehin was buried amidst pump and fanfare on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Iju Odo, his country home. The funeral programme, which held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Iju Odo, attracted dignitaries and thespians from Nollywood, the mainstay of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica