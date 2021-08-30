Bandits kill 2 in Kaduna community as security agents rescue 3 from kidnappers

At least two people have been killed by bandits in Makoro Iri village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The Kaduna State government has also confirmed the attack. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs said, “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State government that two persons were killed by bandits in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru Local Government Area. “ According to the report: “Bandits invaded the remote village and shot dead the duo identified as Gideon Mumini and Barnabas Ezra.” Aruwan further said soldiers deployed to tackle insecurity in the southern part of the state also rescued three travellers from armed bandits. The travellers were rescued along the Gidan Waya- Godogodo road in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state. He said: “In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven rescued three travellers from armed bandits along the Gidan Waya- Godogodo road in Jema’a LGA. “The travellers were abducted by armed bandits who barricaded the road,” adding that, “Troops responded to a distress call and pursued the bandits, rescuing the trio. “The rescued travellers’ vehicle, a Peugeot 307, was also recovered.” According to the Commissioner, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted with sadness the report of the attack in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA, and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls, as he sent condolences to their families.”

