Bandits kill 2 persons, abduct 13 others in Sokoto

Gunmen over the weekend attacked Mammansuka community in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing two persons and kidnapping 13 others.

Gwadabawa Local Government is among the area in the east senatorial zone that is witnessing recurrent banditry attacks, cattle rustling, kidnapping for ransom among other criminal activities in the state.

Community source said the gunmen stormed the area in their hundreds carrying sophisticated weapons and fired gunshots sporadically, killing two persons in the process and abducted 13 others members of the community. The chairman of the council, Alhaji Aminu Aya who confirmed the incident explained that the insurgents attacked the community and operated for several hours without security intervention.

Aya stated that the bandits during their operations abducted 11 female and two male, possibly for  ransom. He maintained that the suspected bandits have also rustled several animals and carted away valuable items, such as mobiles phones and easonable sums of money belonging to their victims.

The chairman urged the government to as a matter of concern reinforce security to address the insecurity problem in the area and the state in general, while appealing to the army and other sister security agencies to put more efforts and rescue the victims immediately.

 

