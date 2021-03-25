Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, 1 soldier in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

No fewer than 20 vigilantes have been killed by armed Bandits in an ambush in Kotonkoro village of Mariga Local Government Area of Niger.
Findings also have it that the bandits attacked a military base in the same Kotonkoro on Wednesday during which one soldier was killed and another abducted.
The commandant of the vigilantes in the local government, Abu Hashimu on Thursday confirmed the killing of his men to journalists in telephone interview.
According to him: “The slain vigilantes were returning from search operation when they were ambushed. 16 of them were killed on the spot while the bandits pursued four others who tried to escape and also gunned them down.”
He said that the bodies of the slain vigilantes have been recovered, adding that a joint security operation, consisting of military and vigilantes, has launched a manhunt for the bandits.
It was further gathered that the combined security team entered the Dutse Magajiya forest on Thursday searching for the bandits.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom officials inspect properties vandalised by protesters

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Akwa Ibom State government has undertaken a spontaneous and proactive on-the-spot assessment of properties vandalized in Uyo, the state capital as an aftermath of the #EndSARS protest. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who led the government delegation on the inspection, said the exercise in to give the team a first hand […]
Metro & Crime

Abuja revenue collectors attack firm workers with machetes

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Seven construction workers of G-Complex Nigeria Limited are currently receiving treatment at Maitama Hospital, Abuja following injuries allegedly inflicted on them on Wednesday night by officials of the Abuja Municipal Area Council over annual vehicle permit levy. The workers were allegedly beaten to stupor by the AMAC Revenue collectors along the popular Gwarimpa junction in […]
Metro & Crime

NGO stages Christmas party for children with special needs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Every December 3 is International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), a day set aside to raise awareness on challenges faced by people with disabilities. The 2020 United Nation’s theme is “Building Back Better: Towards a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World.” This year, stakeholders and organisations in Nigeria commemorated the day with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica