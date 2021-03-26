News

Bandits kill 29, injure 1 soldier in Kaduna, Niger

No fewer than 20 vigilantes have been killed by bandits in an ambush in Kotonkoro Village of Mariga local government area of Niger State and 9 villagers in Kaduna State yesterday. In Niger, findings revealed that the bandits attacked a military base in Kotonkoro on Wednesday during which a soldier was killed and another kidnapped. Commandant of the vigilantes in the local government, Abu Hashimu yesterday confirmed the killing of his men to journalists in a telephone interview.

According to him, “the slain vigilantes were returning from search operation when they were ambushed. 16 of them were killed on the spot while the bandits pursued four others who tried to escape and gun them down also.” He said that bodies of the slain vigilantes had been recovered as a joint security operation consisting of military and vigilantes had lodged manhunt for the bandits.

It was further gathered that the combined security team had entered the Dutse Magajiya forest as at yesterday, combing it for the bandits. Also, in Kaduna, bandits terrorising the state had killed nine people in communities of Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Government Areas of the state. The killings were confirmed in a statement yesterday in Kaduna by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan. Aruwan said security agencies had reported the killings to the state government security report indicated that the bandits barricaded the Dogon Dawa-Kuyello road, Birnin Gwari LGA and shot six people dead.

The commissioner said in a similar attack on Ungwan Maje also in Birnin Gwari LGA, the bandits killed two people. The statement added that the bandits further attacked Kwama Village in Giwa LGA and killed Nasiru Rufai after he allegedly resisted attempts to kidnap him. According to the statement, “security agencies have reported that bandits killed nine citizens in separate attacks spanning Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Government Area. “According to the report, the bandits barricaded the Dogon Dawa- Kuyello road, after Ungwan Gajere village of Birnin Gwari LGA, and shot six people dead.

