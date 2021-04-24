Bandits kill 3 abducted university students, dump bodies in Kaduna village

The bandits that abducted about 20 students at the Greenfield University in Kaduna have killed three of their victims. The bodies of the three students were discovered on Friday afternoon at Kwanan Bature, a distant village from the university community where the abduction took place. The Kaduna State government confirmed the death of the students, even as Governor Nasir El-Rufai said the bandits are evil and must be fought to a standstill. The state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this, said: “In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University have shot dead three of the abducted students.” Armed bandits had on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the Greenfield University located at Kasarami village, off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Aruwan also said, the “remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary.” He said: “Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities. “He went on to say that the armed bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent. “Evil, the governor further said, would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State. “The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State sent deep condolemnces and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.”

