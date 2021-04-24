News Top Stories

Bandits kill 3 abducted university students, dump bodies in Kaduna village

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The bandits that abducted about 20 students at the Greenfield University in Kaduna have killed three of their victims. The bodies of the three students were discovered on Friday afternoon at Kwanan Bature, a distant village from the university community where the abduction took place. The Kaduna State government confirmed the death of the students, even as Governor Nasir El-Rufai said the bandits are evil and must be fought to a standstill. The state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this, said: “In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University have shot dead three of the abducted students.” Armed bandits had on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the Greenfield University located at Kasarami village, off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Aruwan also said, the “remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary.” He said: “Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities. “He went on to say that the armed bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent. “Evil, the governor further said, would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State. “The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State sent deep condolemnces and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCDC confirms 543 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 543 new COVID-19 infections in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency, announced this in its update on Wednesday, also confirmed eight new deaths, increasing the number of fatalities from 805 to 813. However, the recovery rate rose from 15,677 to 15,815. […]
News

Trump: US intelligence doubted Russia urged Taliban to kill US troops

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not told about a reported Russian effort to get the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers because many U.S. intelligence officials doubted its veracity, a stance contradicted by four U.S. and European sources and by its inclusion in a widely read CIA report in May. “We never […]
News

Reps move to probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Civil Societies and Development Partners, Hon. Kabir Idris, has resolved to investigate the activities of non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations, donor agencies and development partners in the country.   Idris, who stated this at the weekend during an oversight function to the office of International Committee of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica