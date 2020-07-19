Bandits kill 3 officers, 13 soldiers in Katsina

*Military: 17 bandits, 1 officer, 2 soldiers killed

The Nigerian military has suffered large casualties in Katsina State, after suspected armed bandits ambushed troops advancing towards a bandits’ leader’s camp at Shimfida in Jibia Local Government Area.

Highly placed establishment sources, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said the troops of the Nigerian Army Super Camp (NASC) 4, were advancing on foot, when the ambush occurred.

Our correspondent learnt that at the last count, three officers including, a Major, Captain as well as a Lieutenant, were killed in the surprise attack.

Also, 13 soldiers paid the supreme price, while 28 others were wounded.

Two of the enemies of state were, however, neutralised.

Another source, who spoke in similar vein with this newspaper, said the bloody attack occurred at about 1300 hours on Saturday.

He said on sighting the advancing troops, the bandits opened fire on them from the hill top, killing the soldiers and their commanders.

Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, seems to have become the epicentre of armed banditry, in recent times.

Recall that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had recently alerted of movement of sophisticated weapons by Boko Haram, from the North East to the North West, which Katsina is part of.

The bloody encounter came on the heels of a subsisting directive from President Buhari to the military, to flush out bandits from Katsina, and other troubled states.

However, reacting the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), said troops killed 17 armed bandits.

It, however, regretted the death of an officer, as well as two soldiers during the encounter.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, in a statement, said: “In line with their noble mission to rid the North-West zone of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and other sundry criminals, on 18 July 2020 gallant troops of Combat Team 1, Operation Sahel Sanity with the support of Air Task Force advanced and captured one of the notorious armed bandits strongholds located deep in the forest in Jibia LGA of Katsina State known as Dangote Camp.

“Initial resistance by the bandits was effectively subdued by the superior tactics and dexterity of the troops which resulted in inflicting heavy casualty on the bandits. “At the end of the encounter, 17 bandits were neutralized while several others were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds as evident by the trails of blood along their escape routes.

“Equally, 5 AK-47 rifles, 3 Dane guns, 2 AK 47 rifle magazines, 152 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 7 motorcycles were captured from the fleeing bandits.

“Regrettably, one brave officer and two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while foir other soldiers were wounded in action. However, the wounded soldiers are currently responding positively to treatment in a military medical facility.”

