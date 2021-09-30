Bandits kill 30 villagers in Niger community

No fewer than 30 persons have been killed by armed bandits in Kachiwe and other villages in Sarkin Pawa, the headquarters of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State. This is coming barely 24 hours after the Palace of the Emir of Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area was attacked. New Telegraph gathered that the villagers were killed by bandits who sneaked in from their hide out in Kaduna State following strong resistance from the said villages. Findings have it that the bandits had been overpowered by fortified villagers who had chased them into the forest, but the bandits called for reinforcement to unleash terror. While confirming the attacks, Secretary to the Niger State Government,Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said the State Government is not relenting in its effort to rid the state of crime and criminality and appealed to people of the state to provide security agencies with credible information to succeed. Matane however did not give the actual figure of those who died in the attack.

Similarly, Niger State Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas confirmed the attack in a telephone interview, saying investigation into the matter has commenced to enable the Police track down the perpetrators of the criminal act. According to him a team of policemen have been dispatch to the area to safeguard lives and properties of people of Sarkin Pawa. Speaking on the attack on Emir of Kagara’s palace in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State by armed gunmen, he said three people have been killed.

