Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 5 soldiers, 1 Civil Defence, injure many in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

… scores of villagers abducted

Daniel Atori, Minna

Armed bandits numbering about 100 have atttacked a Joint Security Task Force camp killing seven persons including five military officers in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.
The Joint Force, made up of the Army, Police, Civil Defence and Vigilantes, was attacked in the wee hours of Thursday in Allawa village.
Reports have it that they also abducted over 10 persons, stole seven motorcycles and burnt down military vehicles among others in the attack leaving the villagers confused and scampering for safety.
According to a source, the communities attacked, include Allawa, Manta, Gurmana, Bassa and Kokki all in Shiroro LGA.
It was learnt that the bandits, who were fully armed, stormed the military camp at Allawa catching them unawares leaving five soldiers, and one Civil Defence officer dead with many others sustaining various degree of injuries.
Also, the source said the bandits had attacked Manta, Gurmana and Bassa villages on Wednesday night, where they killed one Alhaji Salle in Madalla community under Bassa ward, kidnapped four people and went away with two motorcycles.
While confirming the incident, President Shiroro Youth Movement/Chairman MHWUN-SHLGA in Bassa, Gurmana and Manta, Mohammed Sani Idris said: “the bandits armed with AK47s and numbering about 100 attacked each community for about five hours unchallenged.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu: Death of Lagos council chair shows we all must unite against COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness over the death of Babatunde Oke, Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state. Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued by Gboyega Akosile, his Chief Press Secretary, said Oke’s demise is a big loss to his council and the state. Oke, a […]
Metro & Crime

Troops kill 23 Boko Haram members

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Troops of the Operation Fire Ball deployed to Operation Lafiya Dole of Nigerian Army have killed 22 members of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP). The troops also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition as part of efforts to finally root out the insurgents. However, six soldiers were injured. Addressing journalists at […]
Metro & Crime

COVID -19: Bayelsa Correctional Service gets isolation centre

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Controller of Corrections, Nigeria Correctional Service, Bayelsa State Command, Seth Edoghotu has disclosed that the headquarters of the service has approved a COVID -19 isolation centre for the Medium Security Custodial Centre situated in Okaka, Yenagoa the state capital. Edoghotu, speaking in Yenagoa on Wednesday, maintained that the service was amongst the first parastatals […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica