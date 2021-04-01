Bandits kill 5 soldiers, 1 Civil Defence, injure many in Niger

… scores of villagers abducted

Daniel Atori, Minna

Armed bandits numbering about 100 have atttacked a Joint Security Task Force camp killing seven persons including five military officers in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Joint Force, made up of the Army, Police, Civil Defence and Vigilantes, was attacked in the wee hours of Thursday in Allawa village.

Reports have it that they also abducted over 10 persons, stole seven motorcycles and burnt down military vehicles among others in the attack leaving the villagers confused and scampering for safety.

According to a source, the communities attacked, include Allawa, Manta, Gurmana, Bassa and Kokki all in Shiroro LGA.

It was learnt that the bandits, who were fully armed, stormed the military camp at Allawa catching them unawares leaving five soldiers, and one Civil Defence officer dead with many others sustaining various degree of injuries.

Also, the source said the bandits had attacked Manta, Gurmana and Bassa villages on Wednesday night, where they killed one Alhaji Salle in Madalla community under Bassa ward, kidnapped four people and went away with two motorcycles.

While confirming the incident, President Shiroro Youth Movement/Chairman MHWUN-SHLGA in Bassa, Gurmana and Manta, Mohammed Sani Idris said: “the bandits armed with AK47s and numbering about 100 attacked each community for about five hours unchallenged.”

