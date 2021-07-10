Bandits kill 52 in Zamfara, Kaduna attacks, burn houses

Bandits in separate attacks killed 52 persons in Kaduna and Zamfara, injuring scores of persons while several houses were burnt and other losses incurred by the affected communities. Ten deaths were recorded in the invasion of Warkan Village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State while 42 were killed in five communities of Faru district in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Thursday evening. Also, one person was said to have been killed in the Kakau area of Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming as another five youths were said to have disappeared in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of the state. The latest killing is coming barely 24 hours after gunmen abducted 15 residents from a suburb of Kaduna metropolis in Ungwan Gimbiya on Thursday in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. The bandits, who some of the community members said were Fulani, stormed the community in large numbers around 2am in the early hours of the morning when the people were still asleep. A source in the area also said many houses in the community were burnt down and properties destroyed by the attackers.

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the attacks and called on the state Emergency Management Agency to immediately dispatch relief materials to those affected by the attacks. According to an eye witness, who escaped the onslaught, “The entire village was in confusion and the destruction by the suspected Fulani herdsmen is unbelievable. “What they did has left many homeless and do not know what to do as we have been left to carry our cross.

“As I’m talking to you, security personnel have taken over the village trying to ensure confidence in the mind of our people and to avert any further attack by the Fulani men.” Worried by the development, Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai has condemned the killings and disappearances of citizens in Zangon Kataf, Chikun and Jema’a Local Government Areas of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said in a statement: “Security Agencies had previously reported killings of citizens in Kibori, Katsit and Afana in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, and Amana Kasuwa of Igabi LGA before reporting the killing of nine persons today July 9, at Warkan village of Zangon Kataf LGA, and one person at Kakkau area of Chikun LGA. “The governor also directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess damages at Warkan Village and provide relief materials to the affected citizens.

“The disappearance of five youths from Kafanchan town of Jema’a LGA was also reported today by the security agencies.” The governor appealed to the affected families to remain calm as security agencies are investigating the incidents. He also said he has been receiving hourly briefings from security agencies on the attack at Warkan Village in Zangon Kataf LGA, as well as the general security situation in the State. While the five communities affected by the bandits attacks in Zamfara state were Tsauni, Gudan- Baushi, Gidan-Adamu, Wari and Gudan-Maidawa. An indigene of the area, Malam Buba Faru, said the bandits, who were riding over 100 motorcycles, stormed the communities located few kilometres at the eastern part of Faru town. Buba said the bandits shot indiscriminately at the people and burnt their houses and food stores.

“They were shooting sporadically at people they came across in the five communities. They also at-tacked farmers who were in their farmlands cultivating their crops. “So far, 42 dead bodies have been recovered by the security and volunteer groups in the area.” The spokesperson of the state Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, however, confirmed that only 35 people were killed in the five communities in a telephone. According to him, their corpses were taken to Faru town where they were buried.

Shehu stated that the police could not reach the affected communities on time when they were informed of the bandits’ attack due to the road network. “The police personnel tried their best to reach the affected communities on receiving the information that the bandits were there but unfortunately they could not reach the places because of the bad roads,” he said. He maintained that the “police are currently working tirelessly” to arrest the bandits.

“Our Command had received distress calls on the incident, but our gallant personnel could not reach in time due to bad shape of the terrain, the entire area suffers bad roads as some places were completely not motorable to promptly do the needful. “As I am speaking to you now, our gallant men are there intensively trailing the culprits into the bushes, and they will be dealt with decisively according to the law when arrested, we cordoned off the area feeling sure that they do not escape”, SP Mohammed assured.

