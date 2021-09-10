Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 6 persons, abduct others in Sokoto

No fewer than six persons were in the early hours of yesterday, killed by yet-to-be identified bandits in a fresh attack on Lambartureta Community of Sokoto State. The State Government has confirmed the incident, saying it will not relent in ensuring se-govcurity prevails in the state. Commiserating with victims of the attacks at Lambar Turetain Tureta Local Government Area, the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said that strategic measures were being taken to curb activities of the bandits.

Tambuwal, who was represented by his Deputy, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, who led a powerful delegation on behalf of the commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the incident and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He disclosed that both the state and Federal Governments were working round the clock to bring an end to the carnage being perpetrated by the unscrupulous elements. He urged members of the community to assist security agencies with valuable information about bandits and their informants. Among the delegation was the Secretary to the State Government, Mal, Sa idu Umar, Head of Service, Abubakar Muhammad Mni, Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Umar Magori, Government functionaries and head of some security agencies.

