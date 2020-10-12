Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 6 vigilantes in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

…as angry colleagues dump corpses at Police Station

Armed bandits have killed no fewer than six vigilantes in a renewed attack in Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.
Our Correspondent learnt that the bandits attacked the town at about 7am blocking the main Pandogari road.
However, unconfirmed report claimed that some drivers and passengers were injured and killed during the morning attack.
The aggrieved youths of the town who spoke to journalists claimed that various calls to the Police went unanswered leaving the vigilantes to face the bandits alone, which led to the death of their colleagues.
The angry surviving vigilantes took the corpses of their colleagues and protested at the Police Divisional office in Kagara town.
The aggrieved vigilantes according to an eyewitness, not satisfied with the response of the Police, vandalized the station destroying their armory and carted away their ammunition.
As at the time of filing this report, the Niger State Police Command had not confirmed either the bandits attack or attack on their station by the vigilantes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hospital detains mother, baby over N95,000

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A nursing mother, Blessing Bassey, and her baby have been forced to sleep on the floor of a hospital located in the Shasha area of Lagos State for seven months owing to inability to offset medical bills of N95,000. A human rights activist, Mrs. Esther Ogwu, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder […]
Metro & Crime

Customs seize $.5m hidden in furniture at Miami airport

Posted on Author Reporter

…as two arrested after contraband-laden drone snags in prison net Customs officers at a Florida airport found nearly a half-million dollars being smuggled out of the United States hidden inside furniture, officials said. U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers at Miami International Airport seized $491,280 in unreported U.S. currency last Thursday, the agency said in […]
Metro & Crime

Borno: Police rescue soldiers from Boko Haram

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Police Counter-Terrorism operatives have rescued two soldiers who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.   According to PRNigeria, the terrorists had killed some security personnel and abducted others after an attack on soldiers on a patrol.   This came after Nigerian troops had also repelled an attempt by terrorists to seize […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: