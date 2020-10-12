Bandits kill 6 vigilantes in Niger

…as angry colleagues dump corpses at Police Station

Armed bandits have killed no fewer than six vigilantes in a renewed attack in Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Our Correspondent learnt that the bandits attacked the town at about 7am blocking the main Pandogari road.

However, unconfirmed report claimed that some drivers and passengers were injured and killed during the morning attack.

The aggrieved youths of the town who spoke to journalists claimed that various calls to the Police went unanswered leaving the vigilantes to face the bandits alone, which led to the death of their colleagues.

The angry surviving vigilantes took the corpses of their colleagues and protested at the Police Divisional office in Kagara town.

The aggrieved vigilantes according to an eyewitness, not satisfied with the response of the Police, vandalized the station destroying their armory and carted away their ammunition.

As at the time of filing this report, the Niger State Police Command had not confirmed either the bandits attack or attack on their station by the vigilantes.

