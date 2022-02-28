Bandits kill 7, abduct 57, injure students in Kaduna

Bandits numbering over 50, riding on motorcycles at the weekend killed seven persons at Unguwar Bula village in the Randagi district of the troubled Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits also abducted an undisclosed number of persons, many of them women and taken to an unknown destination around the Birnin-Gwari Zamfara forest. The chairman of Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, made this known in a statement in Kaduna. In a separate attack, bandits also attacked students traveling for their JAMB and injured scores, the attack took place on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nagwari the Chairman of Birnin Gwari vanguard noted that the bandits, riding on motorcycles numbering about 50, attacked the communities around 11am and laid seize on the community for four hours, thereby preventing the people from holding Juma’at prayers and undertaking other commitments. The attackers were said to have ransacked the community without hindrance.

A resident of the area who did not want his name in print also said two of his relatives were among those killed when the bandits came calling.

Also a final year student of Science Secondary School, Birnin- Gwari, escaped with bullet wounds on his shoulder in another attack on Saturday. He was on his way to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (JAMBUTME) in Kaduna when bandits descended on the vehicle he was traveling in and shot many of them.

The bandits rained bullets on the vehicle conveying the student and other passengers at Manini village after Kuriga along Birnin-Gwari Kaduna highway. The student was rushed to a hospital for surgery.

