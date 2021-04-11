Bandits kill 8 miners in Plateau

No fewer than eight miners were reportedly killed when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a mining site behind Cabitex Company in Kuru community, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the incident which occurred at about 9:00 pm on Friday, left eight persons dead, three women and five men.

However Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong has expressed sadness over an attack on a mining site in Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area which left 8 people dead.

Lalong in a Press Statement issued on Saturday by his Director of Press Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Machan, while reacting to the incident expressed anger over what he described as another desperate attempt by criminals to destabilise the State and create fear among the people.

He said the Government will not condone such attacks on innocent citizens, and directed security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act which is capable of disrupting the substantial peace prevailing in the State.

