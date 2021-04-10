Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 8 miners in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

No fewer than 8 miners have been reportedly killed when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a mining site behind Cabitex Company in Kuru community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident, which occurred at about 9pm on Friday, left 8 persons dead –  three women and five men.

However Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong has expressed sadness over the attack.

Lalong, in a press statement issued on Saturday by his Director of Press Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Machan, expressed anger over what he described as another desperate attempt by criminals to destabilise the state and create fear among the people.

He said the government will not condone such attacks on innocent citizens, and directed security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

