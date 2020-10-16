News

Bandits kill 8,000 in North-West, says Aregbesola

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Comment(0)

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday in Katsina, said more than 8,000 people were killed by bandits in the North-West region. Aregbesola spoke at a town hall meeting with the theme: “Internal Security and Conflict Resolution.” He said the figure was made available by the in ternational crisis group.

The minister added that activities of bandits had destroyed economic and farming activities in the rural areas of the region. He added that for fear of attacks by bandits, many people including farmers had abandoned their homes and fled for their safety. Aregbesola, who described bandits as wicked criminals, further said they also kidnapped and raped women. He, however, commended security agents including vigilance groups for their efforts to end banditry in the North-West region. Aregbesola condoled with families who lost their beloved ones as a result of bandits’ attacks.

He promised that his ministry would continue to work with the Katsina State government to end the problem. The minister also commended the initiatives of the state government for involving communities to assist in ending the In his speech, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, said the town hall meeting came at the right time as police were facing the challenge of unprofessionalism. Dingyadi said Nigerian Police would continue to engage stakeholders and other Nigerians to formulate policies and bring meaningful reforms in discharging their duty.

He charged participants to be frank and come up with measures in dealing with insecurity in the country. Earlier, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State said his administration was working with security agents and communities to end banditry in the state. Masari promised that the government would implement all recommendations of the town hall meeting for peace to return in the eight local government areas of the state bedevilled by banditry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rep empowers widows, orphans, physically-challenged in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon, has empowered widows, orphans and the physicallychallenged who were affected by the crises in Riyom and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state.   Mwadkwon, who presented the items in Jos, said the gesture was initiated by his wife, Diana, and was in […]
News

COVID-19: Australia wrestles with second-wave, 17 more dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia recorded a further 17 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday but infections in the hard-hit state of Victoria, the site of all the latest deaths, are showing a downward trend, authorities said on Sunday. Other than in Victoria, which accounts for over 80% of Australia’s COVID-19 deaths due to a second wave of infections, […]
News

Osun discharges 4 patients, records four new cases

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

The Osun State Government yesterday confirmed the recovery and discharge of four coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic patients from its treatment and isolation centre in Osogbo. Similarly, it confirmed the discovery of four new cases in the state, saying one of the latest cases was one of the state’s medical personnel. These revelations were contained in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: