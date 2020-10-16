Bandits kill 8,000 in North-West, says Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday in Katsina, said more than 8,000 people were killed by bandits in the North-West region. Aregbesola spoke at a town hall meeting with the theme: “Internal Security and Conflict Resolution.” He said the figure was made available by the in ternational crisis group.

The minister added that activities of bandits had destroyed economic and farming activities in the rural areas of the region. He added that for fear of attacks by bandits, many people including farmers had abandoned their homes and fled for their safety. Aregbesola, who described bandits as wicked criminals, further said they also kidnapped and raped women. He, however, commended security agents including vigilance groups for their efforts to end banditry in the North-West region. Aregbesola condoled with families who lost their beloved ones as a result of bandits’ attacks.

He promised that his ministry would continue to work with the Katsina State government to end the problem. The minister also commended the initiatives of the state government for involving communities to assist in ending the In his speech, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, said the town hall meeting came at the right time as police were facing the challenge of unprofessionalism. Dingyadi said Nigerian Police would continue to engage stakeholders and other Nigerians to formulate policies and bring meaningful reforms in discharging their duty.

He charged participants to be frank and come up with measures in dealing with insecurity in the country. Earlier, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State said his administration was working with security agents and communities to end banditry in the state. Masari promised that the government would implement all recommendations of the town hall meeting for peace to return in the eight local government areas of the state bedevilled by banditry.

