Bandits kill 88 in Kebbi, five in Kaduna

Kebbi State Police Command on Saturday confirmed that bandits killed 88 residents of Danko/ Wasagu Local Government Area of the State on Thursday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nafi’u Abubakar who confirmed the figure, said all the victims were killed in eight communities in the local government area.

According to him, the command has so far recovered the 88 bodies and dispatched a detachment of operatives to maintain law and order in the affected communities.

He said: “The killings took place in Koro, Kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge villages, all in Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State. “Initially, the bodies recovered were 66 but as I am talking to you now, about 88 bodies have been recovered.”

In April, bandits killed nine police officers, in the area, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) as they were responding to a distress call. Meanwhile, the Kaduna State government said bandits killed five persons in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement on Saturday. Aruwan explained that the bandits killed two persons in Chikun LGA and razed two buildings including a place of worship in the area.

The commissioner said the other three were killed at Lambar Zango area along the Kaduna-Zaria Road in Igabi LGA. He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai had consoled the families of the victims and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest

