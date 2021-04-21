Metro & Crime

Bandits kill Amotekun operative in Oyo, another in critical condition

The rank of the operatives of the Oyo State chapter of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), otherwise known as “Amotekun Corps” was on Tuesday decimated when some bandits killed of one of them, Sulaiman Quadri, in the Atiba Local Government Area of the State.
New Telegraph learnt that the bandits, numbering about 11, invaded the Living Farms located at Fiditi Town in Oyo community where the Amotekun corps had escorted the staff of the farm. While Quadri, 25, was shot dead, his colleague: Amo Bello Yisau, sustained bullet injuries and has since been admitted at the General Hospital, Oyo where he is receiving treatment.
The Oyo State Commandant of the Corps, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), confirmed the ugly development Wednesday in a release he signed and made available to journalists.

