*CAN describes killings as unfortunate

Armed bandits on Friday night abducted and killed a Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Minna, Reverend Father John Gbakaan Yaji in Tufa village along Lambata-Lapai road of Niger State.

In a similar situation, 17 people were on Saturday night kidnapped by bandits in three communities in Bassa/Kukoki ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Our Correspondent learnt that five people each were abducted from Wongo and Marenje communities while about seven people were abducted from Madagwa.

Our Correspondent learnt that the late Reverend Father was said to be returning from Lambata where he had attended a religious meeting along with his colleagues but was kidnapped and killed on his way back to his station.

He was kidnapped along with his younger brother but as at the time of going to press, the whereabouts of the younger brother was still unknown.

Efforts to get the state Spokesman of the Police Command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun for confirmation proved abortive but a Reverend of the Catholic Diocese, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the story saying: “We lost our brother to the kidnappers and we can only pray that his soul will be with the Lord”.

In a swift response, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State described the abduction and killing as unfortunate and painful.

