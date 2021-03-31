Bandits kill Catholic Priest, three parishioners in Benue

It was yet another black Tuesday as suspected bandits went on the rampage, invading the Saint Paul’s Aye Twar Catholic Parish, Agu Centre in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State and killed a Catholic Priest and three other parishioners. The Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ferdinand Fanen Ngugban, New Telegraph learnt, was killed right in the parish house, while preparing for Easter conference while worshippers were waiting for him in the church at 7am. The parishioners killed alongside the Priest included Mfave Tumachihi, Mbangohor Tsebo and Orlukaa Ulu.

In a similar attack in Kaduna State, it was gathered that the bandits reportedly struck in Kaduna, kidnapping a Catholic Priest and other church workers. The abduction, however, emergedastheChristianAssociation of Nigeria (CAN) in the Kaduna State also expressed reservations over the capacity of government to tame the insecurity in the state. However, New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen invaded the community and were shooting sporadically before they invaded the church and shot the priest and others dead.

It was gathered that the attack triggered tension in the area as many fled for dear lives, just as the gunmen were reported to have set ablaze many houses in the area throwing scores of residents homeless. Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Mr. Alfred Atera and the state Police Command both confirmed the attack and killings; saying four people,including a Catholic Priest and three parishioners were murdered in the early morning attack. Atera said in a text message said that; “On 30th March, 2021, at about 7to 8am, gunmen came and burnt a village called Agu Centre in Mbatyula/Mberev council ward in Katsina-Ala and killed Rev. Fr. Ngugban and three others by name: Mfave Tumachihi, Mbangohor Tsebo and Orlukaa Ulu”. Also, the state Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, in a statement said “the attack on St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area by bandits is confirmed,. Rev. Fr. Ngugban Fanen and three others lost their lives during the attack.”

The PPRO said corpses of the victims had been deposited at General Hospital Katsina-Ala, while a joint operation of police and other security agencies are on the trail of the hoodlums. Meanwhile, the kidnappers reportedly arrived the home of the Catholic priest at the church parish in Kushe Makaranta, located in Kagarko Local Government Area and abducted the priest, Revd Father Anthony Dawah, alongside the wife of the Catechist, cook and some other persons. Reacting to the situation, CAN Chairman, Revd Joseph Hayab, condemned the latest kidnap of Christians in the state, saying the state governmentnowseemshelplessinthe face of the prevailing impasse. Hayab lamented the abduction of the Catholic priest and others, saying that he was expected to have conducted a mass in the morning before his abduction.

