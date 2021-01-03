Bandits kill Chief Imam, community leader in Kaduna

Armed bandits have again struck in Kaduna killing an Islamic cleric and community leader. The killings took place in Igabi and Jema’a local government areas of the state. The Kaduna State government has confirmed the development and said the killing of the Imam might not be unconnected to his stand against the activities of the criminals. Samuel Aruwan, Etate Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs said: “Security agencies have informed the Kaduna State government that armed bandits invaded Kawaran Rafi village in Igabi Local Government Area, and killed one Danleeman Isah, the Chief Imam of the village.

“The bandits moved straight to Isah’s residence and in what appears to be a pre-meditated murder, shot him dead and left the location without taking any items or hostages. “The murder of the cleric has been linked to his vocal stance against the killing and kidnapping of citizenry by bandits.” Government also said the killings is similar “to the killing of Ardo Musa Layi of Kajuru Local Government, who was kidnapped and killed by armed bandits in October 2020 for his advocacy against killing, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

“Also similar was bandits shooting of Ardo Ahmadu Suleiman at Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government, leaving him with bullet wounds.” In another development, Aruwan said “security agencies have reported the murder of the Sarkin Yaki of Godogodo, Mr. Yohanna Abu, by a gang of kidnappers.

“According to the report, the gunmen attacked Nisama village in Jema’a Local Government Area late on Friday night, and abducted Mr. Abu along with another resident Mr. Charles Audu. “A struggle ensued between the duo and the kidnappers, and while Mr. Audu was able to escape, the kidnappers shot Mr Abu dead.” He, however, said: “Five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing, as security agencies continue to investigate the incident. “Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at both reports, praying for the repose of the souls of the slain cleric and community leader, as he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their families.”

