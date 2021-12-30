Metro & Crime

Bandits kill district head, 4 others in Zamfara as police rescue kidnap victims

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau Comment(0)

Hundreds of bike-riding bandits had on Tuesday invaded Gada district in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State killing 82-year-old district head, Malam Umaru Muhammad alongside 4 other members of the community after setting his residence ablaze. A survivor of the attack simply identified as Malam Yunusa, told New Telegraph that, the bandits invaded the town around 11:00am Tuesday and were there for several hours during which they requested the district head to go with them, but opened fire on him and his son for refusal to comply with their directive. Yunusa further narrates that, on the bandits’ invasion, they barricaded all possible entries into the town with a view to preventing any attempt for rescue and to ensure nobody from the  attacked community get opportunity to escape. “The bandits had begun shooting sporadically to notify the entire village of their unwanted  arrival, they later embarked on searching houses for valuables and foodstuffs after which they set many houses ablaze including the district’s head.

 

“The bandits have unfortunately kidnapped unidentified number of people mostly women and children and went away with them, we are now trying to ascertain the exact number of the community members that have become victims,” Yunusa has added. Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkana, said on receiving the information, the Police tactical team in collaboration with military and vigilance responded promptly and engaged the assailants in a serious gun battle. “The Joint Tactical Teams were able to disperse the hoodlums, rescue 9 kidnapped victims including a one year old baby. Presently, normalcy has been restored in the affected area and its environs with improved confidence building patrol,” Elkana has assured.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests 12 with 25 sacks of Indian hemp in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Twelve persons involved in the courier of 1,381.5 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be Indian hemp have been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Niger State. While briefing journalists, the Acting Commander in the state, Mr. Isaac Aloye said, out of thee 12 arrested, four have been sent to the Correctional […]
Metro & Crime

Man stabs 22-year-old friend to death

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Police in Kano have arrested a man, Haruna Danharu (25), for allegedly murdering his friend, Sani Ibrahim (22), because of N500. Danharu, a resident of Tarauni, Kano, allegedly stabbed his friend, Ibrahim, following a misunderstanding over N500, which the victim gave out for an errand. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Haruna Abdullahi […]
Metro & Crime

Two policemen die in Kwara auto crash

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Two policemen yesterday lost their lives in a motor accident at the Eyenkorin area on the Ilorin- Ogbomoso Expressway, Kwara State. The policemen were going in their escort van when the accident occurred. The policemen had escorted a bullion van to Ogbomoso from Ilorin and were returning when their vehicle rammed into a stationary trailer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica