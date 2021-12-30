Bandits kill district head, 4 others in Zamfara as police rescue kidnap victims

Hundreds of bike-riding bandits had on Tuesday invaded Gada district in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State killing 82-year-old district head, Malam Umaru Muhammad alongside 4 other members of the community after setting his residence ablaze. A survivor of the attack simply identified as Malam Yunusa, told New Telegraph that, the bandits invaded the town around 11:00am Tuesday and were there for several hours during which they requested the district head to go with them, but opened fire on him and his son for refusal to comply with their directive. Yunusa further narrates that, on the bandits’ invasion, they barricaded all possible entries into the town with a view to preventing any attempt for rescue and to ensure nobody from the attacked community get opportunity to escape. “The bandits had begun shooting sporadically to notify the entire village of their unwanted arrival, they later embarked on searching houses for valuables and foodstuffs after which they set many houses ablaze including the district’s head.

“The bandits have unfortunately kidnapped unidentified number of people mostly women and children and went away with them, we are now trying to ascertain the exact number of the community members that have become victims,” Yunusa has added. Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkana, said on receiving the information, the Police tactical team in collaboration with military and vigilance responded promptly and engaged the assailants in a serious gun battle. “The Joint Tactical Teams were able to disperse the hoodlums, rescue 9 kidnapped victims including a one year old baby. Presently, normalcy has been restored in the affected area and its environs with improved confidence building patrol,” Elkana has assured.

