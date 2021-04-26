Metro & Crime

Bandits kill DPO, 4 Mobile Police Officers, 2 vigilante in Kebbi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and four Mobile Police (MOPOL) operatives are believed to have killed in an attack by bandits on Sunday in Dankolo, Sakaba, Makuku, Dokar Kambari and Kurmin Hodo villages in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State.
Security sources, who confirmed the attack to our correspondent, said two vigilante operatives, popularly known as ’Yan Sa Kai’, and an unspecified number of residents of the villages were also killed.
“The bandits too suffered heavy casualties from our men,” one of the sources said.
A resident, Salisu Adamu, said: “The bandits started attacking our villages since around 8a.m., please we need your prayers.
“They have killed the DPO, Jimoh Abdullahi, four policemen and two ’Yan sa Kai’. They killed seven people in Inana village alone.
“They carted away thousands of cattle from Dankolo, Sakaba, Makuku, Dokar Kambari and Kurmin Hodo villages and many other food items.
“They came on more than 100 motorcycles, well-armed and started shooting sporadically which prompted the village people to flee for safety in different directions.”
Husseini Bala, another source from Dirin Daji, claimed that seven mobile police officers, the DPO and his orderly were missing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Six men arraigned for theft of N51.3m goods

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Six men yesterday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly breaking into a warehouse and stealing goods worth N51.3 million. The defendants are Teslim Adebambo (43), Gbolahan Olawepo (52), Olanrewaju (50), Folorunsho Ganiu (34), Tochukwu Ugwu (35) and Kazeem Shekoni (40). They are standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breaking […]
Metro & Crime

Man, 63, arrested for allegedly defiling 2-year-old girl in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu,

A 63-year-old man has been arrested by men of the Edo State Police Command for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl. New Telegraph learnt that the incident happened in Urhonigbe in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state, where the suspect, whose name was given as Sunday Igbinokhuaihe, is a neighbour to the parents of the […]
Metro & Crime

Delta gas explosion victims moved to UBTH, FMC

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Okowa picks bill, visits families   Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has picked the bills for the treatment of the 11 victims of the gas plant explosion at Agbor, Ika axis of Delta State.     The Saturday night explosion also claimed four lives and burnt several residential buildings around the gas plant.   The governor also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica