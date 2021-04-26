Bandits kill DPO, 4 Mobile Police Officers, 2 vigilante in Kebbi

Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and four Mobile Police (MOPOL) operatives are believed to have killed in an attack by bandits on Sunday in Dankolo, Sakaba, Makuku, Dokar Kambari and Kurmin Hodo villages in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Security sources, who confirmed the attack to our correspondent, said two vigilante operatives, popularly known as ’Yan Sa Kai’, and an unspecified number of residents of the villages were also killed.

“The bandits too suffered heavy casualties from our men,” one of the sources said.

A resident, Salisu Adamu, said: “The bandits started attacking our villages since around 8a.m., please we need your prayers.

“They have killed the DPO, Jimoh Abdullahi, four policemen and two ’Yan sa Kai’. They killed seven people in Inana village alone.

“They carted away thousands of cattle from Dankolo, Sakaba, Makuku, Dokar Kambari and Kurmin Hodo villages and many other food items.

“They came on more than 100 motorcycles, well-armed and started shooting sporadically which prompted the village people to flee for safety in different directions.”

Husseini Bala, another source from Dirin Daji, claimed that seven mobile police officers, the DPO and his orderly were missing.

Like this: Like Loading...