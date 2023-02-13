Metro & Crime

Bandits kill DPO, 4 others in Niger

Posted on

… as combined security team repel bandits, neutralise attacks on communities

Following a gun duel between bandits and men of the police in Niger State, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and four others have died, while several bandits escaped with bullet wounds. Making this known yesterday in Minna, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundele Ayodeji said the Police on Saturday February 11, at 11am received information that armed bandits were sighted around Kwakuti-Dajigbe villages area of Lambata in an attempt to attack some communities around Gurara Local Government Area of the state. He, however said a combined team of police from Gawu-Babangida Division and Paiko Division, Military, and local vigilance members were drafted to the scene.

According to him, “the hoodlums were engaged in a gun duel and repelled them with scores of them being neutralised, while others escaped with bullet injuries. “Regrettably, the DPO Paiko, SP Mukhtar Sabiu and four other police personnel from both Divisions lost their lives during the gun duel.” The Commissioner of Police, who led a reinforcement team to the scene to recover the bodies of the deceased personnel, condoled with the families of the affected officers. In a similar development, the COMPOL disclosed that, suspected bandits had on Friday, February 10, at 3pm attempted to attack the Chibani village market via Sarkin-Pawa in Munya LGA. However, the Police tactical team and local vigilance mo-bilised to the market where the hoodlums were routed and successfully repelled without any havoc, though the situation according to him caused some panic, saying however that normalcy was been restored. He reassured members of the public that the Command will not relent in the fight against banditry and other criminality in the state.

 

