Metro & Crime

Bandits kill eight, burn houses in Zamfara communities

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Comment(0)

Gunmen invaded Dutsin Gari and Rayau communities in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State and killed eight people. The armed men, said to be about 100, also burnt many houses. A resident of one of the attacked villages, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, said the bandits first invaded Dutsin Gari village about 11pm of last Monday and stayed there till 3am with the intention of abducting some community members. However, according to him, the villagers came out en masse and determined to die rather than watch their brothers and sisters be abducted for ransom. He said: “The bandits instantly opened fire and killed six villagers.

But members of the community replied by using all sorts of local weapons in defense of their people and the entire village. “When the bandits realised that their mission could not be accomplished, they decided to move to the neighbouring village called Rayau where they also encountered resistance. We heard their shouts as they fled on their motorcycles.” The man said the bandits killed two other innocent people at Rayau village.

He further disclosed the bandits returned to the two villages yesterday morning but the villages were deserted. The villagers, he said, fled the communities because of the fear of further attacks.

This, according to him, angered the gunmen who set many houses at Dutsin Gari ablaze. A couple of months ago, bandits invaded Dutsin Gari village where they abducted over 40 worshippers while observing their Friday prayers. At least, 18 of the victy were still in the custody of bandits. A member of the state House of Assembly representing Maru North, Hon Yusuf Alasan Kanoma, said he was informed by the villagers during the attack. He said: “I did not hesitate to call the security chiefs in the state to notify them.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

50 shops, houses, vehicles burnt in Niger tanker explosion

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA

Over 50 shops and houses were on Sunday night burnt after tanker carrying fuel otherwise called Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) exploded in flames after crashing with a trailer in Lambata town in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.   As at yesterday morning, the details of the losses were yet to be ascertained as […]
Metro & Crime

Police rescue kidnapped Benue businessman, arrest 5 suspects

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Ortom calls for synergy between security agencies The Benue State Police Command Monday said they have rescued Chief Isaac Akinkunmi who was abducted four days ago from his Makurdi residence. Chief Akinkumi is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tito Group of companies. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba, in a statement signed by […]
Metro & Crime

Court remands applicants seeking N10m compensation from Lagos AG

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere Tuesday remanded two applicants in prison custody who sort to obtain the sum of N10 million as compensation from the Lagos State Attorney-General/ Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN). The two applicants, identified as Joseph Peter and Idowu Akorede, had sued Onigbanjo over an alleged infringement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica