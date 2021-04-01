Bandits kill eight, injure four in Kaduna

Again, the ubiquitous bandits have killed at least eight people and injured four others in different attacks across Kaduna State. The attacks occurred in three local government areas of Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident. The commissioner condoled with the families of those affected. Aruwan quoted a security report from operatives battling bandits across the state. He said: “Eight people have been killed, and four injured by bandits in separate attacks dotted across Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas.

These were outlined in reports made by security agencies to the Kaduna State government. “At Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun Local Government Area, bandits shot at a vehicle, which then somersaulted, leading to the deaths of six persons, and leaving four others injured.”

The commissioner said that in another incident, bandits attacked locals at Iburu in Kajuru Local Government Area and killed one person, Amos Yari. He added: “Bandits invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Fatika District, Giwa Local Government Area and shot dead one Alhaji Sule, a businessman in the area, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him. “Governor Nasir el-Rufai received the reports with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those slain, while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.”

