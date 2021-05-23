Bandits kill Emir’s driver in Kaduna

Baba Negedu KADUNA Armed bandits again struck in Kaduna State on Saturday killing one of the drivers of the Emir of Birnin Gwari. The Emir was however not in the car when the attack took place.

The driver was driving along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway on his way from Kaduna when the bandits attacked him. They also reportedly burnt the Toyota Hilux van the driver was driving in.

Our correspondent gathered from sources in the area that the incident took place around 3:00 pm on Saturday while the driver, was returning to Birnin Gwari having arrived in Kaduna earlier that day to service the Hilux belonging to the convoy of the Emir.

The driver was also said to be alone in the vehicle when the attack took place around Unguwan Yako forest where bandits opened fire at the emir’s convoy in March but the Emir, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II was not in the car When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command, through the Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He also said the command had sent its men including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to ascertain what actually transpire

