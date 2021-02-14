News Top Stories

Bandits kill farmer, son in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna Comment(0)

Bandits have again invaded a Kaduna community killing a farmer and his son. The latest attack took place in Baka village in Igabi Local Government Area of the state. Reports said the bandits, who stormed the community on Saturday, shooting sporadically, forced their way into the residence of the farmer.

 

However, the attempt to take the farmer and his son away was not successful and both were shot dead by the bandits who then took to their heels.

 

The Kaduna State government has confirmed the attack. Mr. Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement said: “On a sad note, security agencies have reported that armed bandits in the early hours of Saturday invaded Baka village, Igabi Local Government Area.”

 

According to the report: “The bandits, while shooting sporadically, forcefully gained entry into the residence of one Dan’Azumi Musa, a farmer in the area, attempting to kidnap him and his son, Sanusi Dan’Azumi. Upon resisting the bandits, they were both shot dead.”

 

Aruwan said: “Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the attacks and condoled the family of the slain father and son, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anambra 2021: PDP, APGA, APC members defect to Labour Party

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As momentum gathers towards Anambra State governorship election billed for 2021, the political scene is witnessing realignment of sort with over 300 members from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party, the two major opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) shifting base to the Labour Party (LP) The defectors […]
News

APC youth group hails Oyetola’s visionary leadership

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

The leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing across the 30 local government of Osun State and area office have called on the party members to queue behind the present government under the watch of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the development of the state. The youths who passed a vote of confidence in the […]
News

More US states step back from reopening as COVID-19 cases surge

Posted on Author Reporter

  More U.S. states and businesses on Monday rolled back plans to reopen their economies, citing surges in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, as the government’s top infectious disease specialist blamed the spikes on Americans ignoring public health guidelines. The rises in confirmed cases and hospitalizations have been most pronounced in Sun Belt states such as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica