Bandits kill farmer, son in Kaduna

Bandits have again invaded a Kaduna community killing a farmer and his son.

 

 

The latest attack took place in Baka village in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

 

Reports said the bandits, who stormed the community on Saturday, shooting sporadically, forced their way into the residence of the farmer.

 

However, the attempt to take the farmer and his son away was not successful and both were shot dead by the bandits who then took to their heels.

 

The Kaduna State government has confirmed the attack.

 

Mr. Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement said: “On a sad note, security agencies have reported that armed bandits in the early hours of Saturday invaded Baka village, Igabi Local Government Area.”

 

According to the report: “The bandits, while shooting sporadically, forcefully gained entry into the residence of one Dan’Azumi Musa, a farmer in the area, attempting to kidnap him and his son, Sanusi Dan’Azumi. Upon resisting the bandits, they were both shot dead.”

 

Aruwan said: “Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the attacks and condoled the family of the slain father and son, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
