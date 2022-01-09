News

Bandits kill father, release wife, daughter after ransom payment

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Bandits that kidnapped a family of three in Kaduna have killed the father and released the wife and daughter after the family paid an undisclosed amount of ransom.

 

The bandits kidnapped the victims from their home in the Ungwan Gimbiya area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis, Chikun Local Government Area.

 

The kidnap took place about three weeks ago.

 

Since then family members have been sourcing for funds to pay the ransom and other things demanded by the kidnappers. Family sources said the Bandits demanded the sum  N10millon ransom and motorcycles.

 

Meanwhile after paying an undisclosed amount of money, motorcycles and blankets demanded by the kidnappers, it was discovered on Friday when the wife and daughter were released that the father of the House had been killed.

 

Many communities on the suburb of Kaduna metropolis, in Chikun Local Government Area of the state have come under attacks by bandits in the recent past. Communities like Ungwan Gimbiya, Juji, Sabon Tasha and Ungwan Sauri have come under attacks even as security operatives continue to tackle the menace in the state.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

