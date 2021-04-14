News

Bandits kill four, injure one in Kaduna attacks

At least, four persons have been reportedly killed by bandits in Kaduna State. The state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, in a report made available to journalists, said: “Security agencies reported an attack on Baka 1 and 2, neighbouring villages in Igabi Local Government Area.” According to the report, “armed bandits invaded the villages and killed four citizens. One person, Yusha’u Halle, was injured in the attack.” Aruwan said: “Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and condoled the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls.

He also wished the injured citizen a quick recovery.” In a similar incident, “Security agencies have reported the death of a herder in a counter-killing at Sabanfan village of Zangon Kataf local government area.” According to the report, “the herder, Kaminu Suleiman, was macheted to death by unknown assailants while out grazing his herd at the location. He added: “Troops responded to information of the attack and found the corpse bearing machete cuts, buried in the mud by the river bank.”

